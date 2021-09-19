Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report sales of $292.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $297.10 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $246.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.35. 609,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after acquiring an additional 599,964 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,649,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,436 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.