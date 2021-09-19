Analysts Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.35. CommScope reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $14.29 on Thursday. CommScope has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

