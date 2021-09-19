Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Consolidated Water reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The company has a market cap of $178.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $155,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

