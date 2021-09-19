Analysts Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

MITO has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 465,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,726. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

