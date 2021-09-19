Analysts Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock opened at $319.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.55 and a 200-day moving average of $311.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

