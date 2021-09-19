Analysts Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Post posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.69. The company had a trading volume of 777,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

