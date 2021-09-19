Analysts Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 41.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

