Analysts Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is $0.27. TPI Composites reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 762,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 262.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.