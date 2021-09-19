Analysts Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is $0.27. TPI Composites reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 762,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 262.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.