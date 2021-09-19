Analysts Set Expectations for RumbleON, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RumbleON in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RMBL. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the first quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $302,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,136 shares of company stock valued at $545,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

