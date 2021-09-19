Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Price Target at $4.34

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $992.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

