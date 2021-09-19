Analysts Set Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT at $70.80

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.58. 1,502,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,327. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

