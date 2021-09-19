Analysts Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT at $46.78

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MRVI opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.10. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

