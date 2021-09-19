Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $79.58

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.58.

Several research analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get nCino alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,032,962.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,798.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,405,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,219,675. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of nCino by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $159,212,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. 4,806,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.