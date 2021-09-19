Analysts Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Target Price at $56.50

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,573,159 shares of company stock valued at $96,390,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $38.56. 1,659,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -16.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

