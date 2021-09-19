Analysts Set Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Target Price at $37.65

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.65.

SC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,209 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $669,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SC stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

