Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Target Price at $50.75

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SNN opened at $36.83 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 80.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.