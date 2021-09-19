Analyzing Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Precipio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Precipio $6.09 million 11.60 -$10.63 million N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precipio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cytek BioSciences and Precipio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cytek BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.29%. Precipio has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.08%. Given Precipio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precipio is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Precipio beats Cytek BioSciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

