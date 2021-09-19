Analyzing Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners 0.49% 26.13% 7.32%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Owl Capital and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Focus Financial Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.44%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $59.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Focus Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners $1.36 billion 2.81 $28.05 million $2.60 20.27

Focus Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

