Analyzing iStar (NYSE:STAR) & AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

iStar (NYSE:STAR) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iStar and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar $530.95 million 3.57 -$42.44 million ($0.87) -30.41 AGNC Investment $845.00 million 9.93 -$266.00 million $2.70 5.92

iStar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. iStar pays out -57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGNC Investment pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of iStar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of iStar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iStar and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar -3.67% -1.67% -0.36% AGNC Investment 160.72% 17.84% 2.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iStar and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar 0 0 3 0 3.00 AGNC Investment 0 2 5 0 2.71

iStar currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.16%. AGNC Investment has a consensus price target of $16.96, indicating a potential upside of 6.16%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iStar is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Volatility and Risk

iStar has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats iStar on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iStar

iStar, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities. The Net Lease segment comprises activities of the company and operations related to the ownership of properties generally leased to single corporate tenants. The Operating Properties segment focuses in the activities and operations related to its commercial and residential properties. The Land and Development segment refers to the developable land portfolio of the company. The Corporate and Other segment represents all the corporate level and unallocated items, joint venture, and strategic investments, which are not included in the other reportable segments. The company was founded by Jay Sugarman in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

