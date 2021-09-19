Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) Director Michael Weeks Purchases 200,000 Shares

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) Director Michael Weeks bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,275,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,159.93.

Michael Weeks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Weeks purchased 102,000 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,610.00.

Angkor Resources stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. Angkor Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.10.

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

