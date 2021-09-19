Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.76.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $379.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.05. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

