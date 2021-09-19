Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of Apple by 19.4% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 203,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 43,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

