Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,354,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,551 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $596,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

