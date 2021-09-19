Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 590,300 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $535,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $279,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

