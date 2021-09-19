ARC Resources’ (ARX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ARX has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.12.

Shares of ARX opened at C$10.03 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$5.66 and a one year high of C$10.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.84. The stock has a market cap of C$7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

