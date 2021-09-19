ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:ACTDU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ACTDU opened at $9.94 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $12,500,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $11,845,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $10,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 983,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 218,361 shares during the period.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

