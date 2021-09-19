Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the August 15th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ARBKF opened at $2.34 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

