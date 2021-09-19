ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:ASX opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3017 dividend. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in ASE Technology by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.