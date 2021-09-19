ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.060-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson restated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.89. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

