Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASHTF opened at $82.00 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.