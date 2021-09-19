Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.00.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $324.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.71. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $140.90 and a fifty-two week high of $343.83.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

