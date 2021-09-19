AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,418.33 ($123.05).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,063 ($105.34) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,403.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,978.81. The firm has a market cap of £124.91 billion and a PE ratio of 38.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.