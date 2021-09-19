Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to announce $61.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.06 million. Aterian reported sales of $58.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $239.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.69 million to $243.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $320.37 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $349.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aterian.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%.

ATER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.12. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.