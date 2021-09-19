Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

