Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $21.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATCO shares. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atlas by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atlas by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 690,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,576. Atlas has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

