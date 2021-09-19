Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,600 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the August 15th total of 292,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 326,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 4,902 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,333.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. purchased 7,240 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

