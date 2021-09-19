Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

