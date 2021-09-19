Atria Investments LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Globant by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $319.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.86. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $165.50 and a 12 month high of $332.79.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

