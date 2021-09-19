Atria Investments LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,784 shares of company stock worth $2,435,321. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

