Atria Investments LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ACES opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75.

