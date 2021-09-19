Atria Investments LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

