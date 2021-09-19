Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$8.30

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from C$12.00 to C$8.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

