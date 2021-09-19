Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,201 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Aurora Mobile worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $222.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.37. Aurora Mobile Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aurora Mobile from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

