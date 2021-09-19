AutoZone (AZO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $29.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,592.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,596.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,483.90. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,567.06.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

