Avast (LON:AVST) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 575 ($7.51) and last traded at GBX 575 ($7.51). 13,012,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 2,768,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578.60 ($7.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 583.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 509.69. The stock has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

Avast Company Profile (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

