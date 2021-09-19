Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Up 6.6%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.34. 5,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 325,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

