Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,017,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,146,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $145.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

