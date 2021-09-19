Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Y. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 13,008.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,736,000 after buying an additional 115,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,241,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,418,000 after buying an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Y stock opened at $617.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $486.49 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $664.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.84.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

