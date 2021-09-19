Aviva PLC Has $1.80 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 41,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

