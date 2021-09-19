Aviva PLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 66.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after buying an additional 386,920 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after buying an additional 221,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after buying an additional 1,254,099 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,096,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,646,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

